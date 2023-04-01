Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 116-108 loss to the 76ers, Hardaway totaled 21 points.

With prop bets available for Hardaway, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.1 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.1 Assists -- 1.7 2.0 PRA 18.5 19.3 20.4 PR 16.5 17.6 18.4 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 12.6% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

Hardaway is averaging 7.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Hardaway's Mavericks average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 29th in the NBA, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 27 8 3 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hardaway or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.