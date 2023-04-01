Troy Merritt enters play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a bet on Merritt at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Troy Merritt Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished under par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Merritt has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -2 281 0 16 2 2 $1.4M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Merritt's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 40th.

Merritt made the cut in six of his past seven entries in this event.

Merritt finished fourth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Merritt has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,255 yards, 183 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.39 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the second percentile of the field.

Merritt was better than 42% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Merritt carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Merritt carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (3.4).

Merritt's one birdie or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average (3.3).

In that last competition, Merritt posted a bogey or worse on seven of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Merritt ended the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Merritt underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards
Merritt Odds to Win: +15000

