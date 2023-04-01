From March 30 - April 2, Zac Blair will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Blair at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Zac Blair Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Blair has scored under par eight times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Blair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Blair has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 30 -6 277 0 5 0 1 $414,924

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Blair has had an average finish of 31st with a personal best of 25th at this tournament.

Blair has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Blair finished 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2018).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The courses that Blair has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,232 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Blair was better than 97% of the field at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Blair carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Blair carded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.4).

Blair's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average (3.3).

In that last tournament, Blair's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, six).

Blair finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Blair Odds to Win: +20000

