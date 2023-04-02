The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 86th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.

Seager got a base hit in 100 out of 151 games last year (66.2%), with at least two hits in 40 of those contests (26.5%).

He hit a long ball in 31 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 20.5%), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.

In 41.1% of his 151 games a year ago, Seager picked up an RBI (62 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (11.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score in 47.7% of his games last year (72 of 151), with two or more runs on 16 occasions (10.6%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 75 .273 AVG .213 .363 OBP .281 .549 SLG .360 36 XBH 22 22 HR 11 46 RBI 38 43/41 K/BB 60/24 0 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 75 57 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (57.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.7%) 39 (51.3%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 20 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 34 (44.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)