The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

  • Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 86th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • Seager got a base hit in 100 out of 151 games last year (66.2%), with at least two hits in 40 of those contests (26.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in 31 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 20.5%), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 41.1% of his 151 games a year ago, Seager picked up an RBI (62 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (11.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score in 47.7% of his games last year (72 of 151), with two or more runs on 16 occasions (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 75
.273 AVG .213
.363 OBP .281
.549 SLG .360
36 XBH 22
22 HR 11
46 RBI 38
43/41 K/BB 60/24
0 SB 3
Home Away
76 GP 75
57 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (57.3%)
23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.7%)
39 (51.3%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%)
20 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
34 (44.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • The 25-year-old lefty started and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he put together a 6-4 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP over his 20 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.