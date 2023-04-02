After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)

  • Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 63.8% of his games last season (37 of 58), Duran had a base hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 58 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Duran drove in a run in 15 of 58 games last season (25.9%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 34
.232 AVG .238
.276 OBP .278
.427 SLG .325
8 XBH 8
4 HR 1
9 RBI 16
16/5 K/BB 38/7
2 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 34
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (67.6%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (35.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (26.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Falter starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • The 25-year-old lefty started and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 20 games last season he compiled a 6-4 record and had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.