The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

  • Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Heim picked up a base hit in 64 out of 127 games last year (50.4%), with multiple hits in 23 of those games (18.1%).
  • He hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2022 (16 of 127), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 127), Heim plated a run. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • In 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%) he scored, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 65
.227 AVG .226
.274 OBP .318
.412 SLG .387
19 XBH 18
8 HR 8
25 RBI 23
40/12 K/BB 47/29
0 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 68
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%)
8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Falter starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went two-thirds of an inning.
  • Last season he finished with a 6-4 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP over his 20 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.