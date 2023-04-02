Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)
- Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Heim picked up a base hit in 64 out of 127 games last year (50.4%), with multiple hits in 23 of those games (18.1%).
- He hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2022 (16 of 127), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 127), Heim plated a run. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- In 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%) he scored, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.226
|.274
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|40/12
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (50.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.6%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (32.4%)
|8 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Falter starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- The 25-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went two-thirds of an inning.
- Last season he finished with a 6-4 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP over his 20 games.
