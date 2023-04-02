Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)
- Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
- In 57.7% of his games last season (15 of 26), Jung got a base hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in four of 26 games in 2022 (15.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.6% of his games a year ago (nine of 26), Jung plated a run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In eight of 26 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.196
|AVG
|.214
|.224
|OBP
|.250
|.339
|SLG
|.524
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|11
|24/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went two-thirds of an inning.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP, compiling a 6-4 record.
