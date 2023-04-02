The Dallas Mavericks (37-41) will turn to Luka Doncic (32.9 points per game, second in NBA) when they try to take down Trae Young (26.3, 11th) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Mavericks matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) and giving up 117.9 (24th in the NBA).

The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while allowing 113.5 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +28 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 231.8 points per game between them, 14.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 231.4 points per game combined, 14.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta is 33-41-3 ATS this season.

Dallas is 28-46-4 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +12000 +4500 +650 Hawks +25000 +9000 -110

