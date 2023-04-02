Mavericks vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Dallas Mavericks (37-41) will turn to Luka Doncic (32.9 points per game, second in NBA) when they try to take down Trae Young (26.3, 11th) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Mavericks matchup.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-3)
|246
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-3.5)
|246.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-3)
|246.5
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|Hawks (-3.5)
|242.5
|-150
|+130
Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) and giving up 117.9 (24th in the NBA).
- The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while allowing 113.5 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +28 scoring differential.
- These teams are scoring 231.8 points per game between them, 14.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 231.4 points per game combined, 14.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta is 33-41-3 ATS this season.
- Dallas is 28-46-4 ATS this season.
Mavericks and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+12000
|+4500
|+650
|Hawks
|+25000
|+9000
|-110
