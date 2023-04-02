Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3.5-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -3.5 243.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 243.5 points in 19 of 78 games this season.
  • The average total for Dallas' games this season is 227.4 points, 16.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas' ATS record is 29-48-0 this season.
  • The Mavericks have been victorious in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Dallas has won five of its 21 games, or 23.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • Dallas has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Mavericks Total Facts
Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 26 33.8% 117.9 231.8 117.9 231.4 233.4
Mavericks 19 24.4% 113.9 231.8 113.5 231.4 224.7

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Three of the Mavericks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (16-23-0) than at home (13-25-0).
  • The Mavericks put up just 4.0 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Hawks allow (117.9).
  • When it scores more than 117.9 points, Dallas is 17-14 against the spread and 20-11 overall.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 34-43 11-20 42-35
Mavericks 29-48 10-11 41-37

Mavericks vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Mavericks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113.9
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
29-24
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-14
33-20
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-11
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.5
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
22-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-30
24-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-23

