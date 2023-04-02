Mavericks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - April 2
The Dallas Mavericks' (37-41) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Sunday, April 2 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET.
The Mavericks head into this game on the heels of a 129-122 loss to the Heat on Saturday. Luka Doncic's team-high 42 points paced the Mavericks in the losing effort.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|2.6
|1.3
|1.2
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)
Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Mavericks Season Insights
- The Mavericks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks give up.
- Dallas is 20-11 when it scores more than 117.9 points.
- The Mavericks are putting up 113.9 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.
- Dallas hits 4.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.1 (third-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.1.
- The Mavericks average 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in league), and concede 113.8 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).
Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-3.5
|246
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.