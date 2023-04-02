A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Trae Young (11th, 26.3 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) on April 2, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, one percentage point less than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • This season, Dallas has a 24-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 30th.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 113.9 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.
  • Dallas is 20-11 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Mavericks score more points per game at home (115.2) than away (112.7), and also give up fewer points at home (111.8) than away (115.2).
  • At home, Dallas gives up 111.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.2.
  • The Mavericks average 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (22.2) than on the road (23.5).

Mavericks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Frank Ntilikina Questionable Knee

