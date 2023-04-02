Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will play Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 7:08 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers ranked eighth-best in MLB play last season with 198 total home runs.

Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in baseball slugging .395.

Texas went 19-12 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Philadelphia was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs last season.

Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in the majors with an on-base percentage of .301.

Texas averaged the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors last season.

Texas had the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors last season.

The Rangers ranked 24th in MLB with a combined 1.343 WHIP last season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez will start for the Rangers, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old lefty started and went six innings against the New York Yankees.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Phillies W 11-7 Home Jacob deGrom Aaron Nola 4/1/2023 Phillies W 16-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zack Wheeler 4/2/2023 Phillies - Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles - Home Jon Gray Kyle Bradish 4/4/2023 Orioles - Home Andrew Heaney Tyler Wells 4/5/2023 Orioles - Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Gibson 4/7/2023 Cubs - Away Nathan Eovaldi - 4/8/2023 Cubs - Away Martín Pérez -

