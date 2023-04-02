How to Watch the Rangers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will play Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 7:08 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers ranked eighth-best in MLB play last season with 198 total home runs.
- Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in baseball slugging .395.
- Texas went 19-12 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Philadelphia was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs last season.
- Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in the majors with an on-base percentage of .301.
- Texas averaged the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors last season.
- Texas had the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors last season.
- The Rangers ranked 24th in MLB with a combined 1.343 WHIP last season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Martin Perez will start for the Rangers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old lefty started and went six innings against the New York Yankees.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Aaron Nola
|4/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 16-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zack Wheeler
|4/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bailey Falter
|4/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|4/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tyler Wells
|4/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Gibson
|4/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|4/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|-
