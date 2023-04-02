The Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 129-122 loss to the Heat (his most recent game) Hardaway posted 31 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Below we will break down Hardaway's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.3 16.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.6 Assists -- 1.8 2.6 PRA 21.5 19.7 22.5 PR 19.5 17.9 19.9 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.4



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Hawks

Hardaway has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 12.7% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.8 threes per game, or 17.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Mavericks rank 24th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 117.9 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 26 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are seventh in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2021 28 14 2 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.