Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (2-0) on Monday, April 3, when they match up with Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles (1-2) in an early-season game at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Bradish - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers were favorites in 58 games last season and won 25 (43.1%) of those contests.

The Rangers had a record of 15-13, a 53.6% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers hit 101 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas had a .403 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Orioles were chosen as underdogs in 132 games last year and walked away with the win 64 times (48.5%) in those games.

Last year, the Orioles won 49 of 102 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (92 total in road contests).

The Orioles slugged .399 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

