The Dallas Stars (41-21-14) and Nashville Predators (38-29-8) play at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO. The Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Predators (+165) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have put together a 32-20 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 15-5 (winning 75.0%).

The Stars have a 66.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 38 of 76 games this season.

Stars vs. Predators Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 259 (8th) Goals 207 (28th) 209 (6th) Goals Allowed 218 (12th) 56 (12th) Power Play Goals 41 (24th) 39 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (13th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas went over in six of its past 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 259 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars have allowed the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 209 (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +50.

