Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)
- Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Seager got a hit in 66.2% of his 151 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 20.5% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.
- Seager picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games last season (62 of 151), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (11.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 72 of 151 games last season, with multiple runs in 16 of those games.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.273
|AVG
|.213
|.363
|OBP
|.281
|.549
|SLG
|.360
|36
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|38
|43/41
|K/BB
|60/24
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|57 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (57.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.7%)
|39 (51.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|20 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|34 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (1-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
