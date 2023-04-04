Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)
- Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
- Jung got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those contests.
- He homered in 15.4% of his games in 2022 (four of 26), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine of 26 games last year (34.6%), Jung drove in a run, and three of those games (11.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.196
|AVG
|.214
|.224
|OBP
|.250
|.339
|SLG
|.524
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|11
|24/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (1-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 7.20 ERA ranks 84th, 1.400 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 74th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.