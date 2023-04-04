On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.

In 104 of 161 games last season (64.6%) Semien got at least one hit, and in 45 of those contests (28.0%) he picked up two or more.

He went yard in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 161), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Semien picked up an RBI in 54 games last year out of 161 (33.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He crossed the plate in 73 of 161 games last year (45.3%), including scoring more than once in 16.1% of his games (26 times).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 81 .210 AVG .285 .272 OBP .334 .355 SLG .502 26 XBH 36 10 HR 16 31 RBI 52 56/28 K/BB 64/25 11 SB 14 Home Away 80 GP 81 45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%) 18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%) 36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%) 10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%) 23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)