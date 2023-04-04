Rangers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (3-1) and the Baltimore Orioles (2-2) matching up at Globe Life Field (on April 4) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 8-7 victory for the Rangers.
The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson.
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 8, Orioles 7.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Last season, the Rangers won 25 out of the 58 games, or 43.1%, in which they were favored.
- Texas had a record of 10-10, a 50% win rate, when it was favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Texas managed to score 707 runs (4.4 per game) last season.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Phillies
|W 11-7
|Jacob deGrom vs Aaron Nola
|April 1
|Phillies
|W 16-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zack Wheeler
|April 2
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Bailey Falter
|April 3
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|April 4
|Orioles
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Gibson
|April 5
|Orioles
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Gibson
|April 7
|@ Cubs
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Justin Steele
|April 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Jameson Taillon
|April 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jon Gray vs Drew Smyly
|April 10
|Royals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Zack Greinke
