After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)

Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.

Jankowski picked up at least one hit five times last year in 44 games played (11.4%), including multiple hits on three occasions (6.8%).

Including all 44 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

In nine of 44 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .120 .273 OBP .290 .200 SLG .120 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 6/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (8.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)