After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.
  • Garcia got a hit in 69.2% of his 156 games last year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 26 of 156 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia drove in a run in 65 games last season out of 156 (41.7%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (20 times) and three or more RBIs on 11 occasions..
  • In 73 of 156 games last season (46.8%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 79
.255 AVG .244
.311 OBP .293
.479 SLG .435
31 XBH 35
15 HR 12
58 RBI 43
96/21 K/BB 87/21
12 SB 13
Home Away
77 GP 79
55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%)
17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%)
38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%)
32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 23-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.