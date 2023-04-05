After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.

Garcia got a hit in 69.2% of his 156 games last year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

He hit a home run in 26 of 156 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia drove in a run in 65 games last season out of 156 (41.7%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (20 times) and three or more RBIs on 11 occasions..

In 73 of 156 games last season (46.8%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 79 .255 AVG .244 .311 OBP .293 .479 SLG .435 31 XBH 35 15 HR 12 58 RBI 43 96/21 K/BB 87/21 12 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 79 55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%) 17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%) 38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%) 32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

