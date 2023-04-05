How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the league's top scorers match up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth, 31.1 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) host Zach LaVine (13th, 25.1) and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) on April 5, 2023.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 36-4 overall.
- The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
- The Bucks put up five more points per game (117.3) than the Bulls give up (112.3).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 112.3 points, it is 43-7.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Chicago is 34-28 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.
- The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 113.2 the Bucks give up.
- Chicago is 29-10 when it scores more than 113.2 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks post 119.3 points per game at home, compared to 115.3 points per game on the road, a difference of four points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee is allowing 112.4 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 114.
- The Bucks are making 14.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging in road games (14.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.3% in home games and 36.2% away from home.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (114.3 per game) than on the road (112.6). And they are conceding less at home (111.9) than on the road (112.7).
- Chicago gives up 111.9 points per game at home, and 112.7 on the road.
- The Bulls collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (25) than on the road (23.9).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jevon Carter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Pat Connaughton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Ankle
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
