After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

  • Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Heim reached base via a hit in 64 of 127 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
  • He homered in 12.6% of his games last year (16 of 127), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 127), Heim drove in a run. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • In 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%) he scored a run, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 65
.227 AVG .226
.274 OBP .318
.412 SLG .387
19 XBH 18
8 HR 8
25 RBI 23
40/12 K/BB 47/29
0 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 68
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%)
8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
  • The 23-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.