The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

  • Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
  • Jung picked up a base hit in 15 of 26 games last year (57.7%), with at least two hits in four of those contests (15.4%).
  • He went yard in 15.4% of his games in 2022 (four of 26), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.6% of his games a year ago (nine of 26), Jung drove home a run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 11
.196 AVG .214
.224 OBP .250
.339 SLG .524
5 XBH 5
1 HR 4
4 RBI 11
24/2 K/BB 15/2
2 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 11
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
