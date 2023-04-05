Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) are favored (-6.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-31) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-CA.
Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Kings 118 - Mavericks 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- The Mavericks have covered the spread less often than the Kings this season, tallying an ATS record of 29-46-4, compared to the 44-34-1 record of the Kings.
- Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (20.8%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Sacramento and its opponents don't do it as often (50.6% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (51.9%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Kings are 13-15, while the Mavericks are 30-21 as moneyline favorites.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- So far this season, Dallas is averaging 114.1 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.8 points per contest (15th-ranked).
- The Mavericks haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.8 assists per game.
- The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 37.1%.
- Dallas has taken 51.5% two-pointers and 48.5% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 62.2% are two-pointers and 37.8% are threes.
