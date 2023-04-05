Mavericks vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (48-31) visit the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) after winning three road games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-6.5
|241.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 21 times.
- Dallas has had an average of 227.9 points in its games this season, 13.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Mavericks are 30-48-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Dallas has been favored 50 times and won 29, or 58%, of those games.
- This season, Dallas has won 16 of its 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The Mavericks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Mavericks vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|21
|26.6%
|114.1
|235.5
|113.8
|231.9
|225
|Kings
|32
|40.5%
|121.4
|235.5
|118.1
|231.9
|236
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have hit the over four times.
- Dallas has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-23-0) than it has in home games (13-25-0).
- The Mavericks put up just four fewer points per game (114.1) than the Kings allow (118.1).
- Dallas has an 18-14 record against the spread and a 20-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|30-48
|6-21
|42-37
|Kings
|44-35
|3-2
|40-39
Mavericks vs. Kings Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Kings
|114.1
|121.4
|16
|1
|18-14
|37-19
|20-12
|44-12
|113.8
|118.1
|15
|26
|25-33
|24-6
|33-26
|24-6
