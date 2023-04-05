The Sacramento Kings (48-31) visit the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) after winning three road games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -6.5 241.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 21 times.

Dallas has had an average of 227.9 points in its games this season, 13.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Mavericks are 30-48-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Dallas has been favored 50 times and won 29, or 58%, of those games.

This season, Dallas has won 16 of its 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Mavericks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Kings Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 21 26.6% 114.1 235.5 113.8 231.9 225 Kings 32 40.5% 121.4 235.5 118.1 231.9 236

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have hit the over four times.

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-23-0) than it has in home games (13-25-0).

The Mavericks put up just four fewer points per game (114.1) than the Kings allow (118.1).

Dallas has an 18-14 record against the spread and a 20-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Splits

Mavericks and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 30-48 6-21 42-37 Kings 44-35 3-2 40-39

Mavericks vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Kings 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 121.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 18-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-19 20-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 44-12 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 25-33 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-6 33-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-6

