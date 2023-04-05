Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Kings - April 5
Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) and the Sacramento Kings (48-31) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving and the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as players to watch.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks lost their most recent game to the Hawks, 132-130 in OT, on Sunday. Irving starred with 41 points, and also had five boards and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyrie Irving
|41
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Luka Doncic
|22
|7
|7
|0
|1
|3
|Christian Wood
|18
|11
|3
|0
|1
|2
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic leads his squad in points (32.8), rebounds (8.7) and assists (8.1) per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Irving averages 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).
- Christian Wood averages 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 38.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).
- Reggie Bullock posts 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Luka Doncic
|21.7
|6.3
|6.2
|0.6
|0.5
|2.4
|Kyrie Irving
|20.5
|4
|3.9
|1
|0.8
|1.6
|Christian Wood
|14.3
|6.2
|3.1
|0.6
|0.8
|1.2
|Jaden Hardy
|11.6
|2.7
|2.5
|0.6
|0.2
|2.4
|Reggie Bullock
|8.8
|4.9
|1.3
|0.4
|0
|2.4
