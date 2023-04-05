After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

  • Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%) Garver had at least one hit, and in nine of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.
  • In 10 of 54 games last year, he homered (18.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 29.6% of his games a year ago (16 of 54), Garver picked up an RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 20 of 54 games last season (37.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 30
.217 AVG .200
.340 OBP .261
.325 SLG .467
5 XBH 12
2 HR 8
9 RBI 15
20/15 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 30
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.
