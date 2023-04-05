Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)
- Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%) Garver had at least one hit, and in nine of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.
- In 10 of 54 games last year, he homered (18.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 29.6% of his games a year ago (16 of 54), Garver picked up an RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 20 of 54 games last season (37.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.261
|.325
|SLG
|.467
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|15
|20/15
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (36.7%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (30.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.