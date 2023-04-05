Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (3-2) and the Texas Rangers (3-2) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-6, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on April 5.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 7, Rangers 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rangers Performance Insights

Last season, the Rangers were favored 58 times and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

Texas did not enter a game last season with shorter moneyline odds than -200.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Scoring 4.4 runs per game last season (707 total) ranked Texas 12th in the majors.

The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule