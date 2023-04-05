After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

  • Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
  • Grossman got a base hit in 60 of 131 games last season (45.8%), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (13.7%).
  • He hit a home run in 5.3% of his games last season (131 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33 of 131 games last year (25.2%), Grossman drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • In 35 of 131 games last year (26.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 67
.209 AVG .210
.307 OBP .313
.330 SLG .297
11 XBH 16
5 HR 2
25 RBI 20
63/25 K/BB 66/31
2 SB 4
Home Away
61 GP 70
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%)
8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%)
14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%)
5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%)
19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Rodriguez starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.
