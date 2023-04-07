Adolis Garcia -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia leads Texas with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his six games this year, with multiple hits in 50.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in four games this season (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
