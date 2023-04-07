The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has seven hits and an OBP of .375, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Jung is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

This year, Jung has totaled at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Jung has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings