Mavericks vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
Two of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (32.7 points per game, second in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) welcome in Zach LaVine (24.9, 15th) and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Bulls matchup.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-7.5)
|221.5
|-300
|+250
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-7.5)
|221.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-7.5)
|222
|-323
|+250
Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.8 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls score 113.2 points per game (20th in NBA) and allow 112.2 (seventh in league) for a +81 scoring differential overall.
- These teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 226 combined points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has compiled a 29-47-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Chicago has put together a 39-40-1 record against the spread this season.
Mavericks and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+60000
|+20000
|+950
|Bulls
|+100000
|+30000
|+600
