Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 114 - Bulls 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



The Bulls have a 41-39-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-47-4 mark from the Mavericks.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 5-13-1 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (43.8% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (51.2%).

The Mavericks have a .596 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-21) this season while the Bulls have a .413 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (19-27).

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas is 16th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 15th with 113.8 points allowed per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are dishing out only 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).

The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by making 15.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.2%.

Of the shots attempted by Dallas in 2022-23, 51.5% of them have been two-pointers (62.1% of the team's made baskets) and 48.5% have been from beyond the arc (37.9%).

