The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

In 53.7% of his games last season (29 of 54), Garver got a base hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a home run in 10 games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 18.5%), going deep in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Garver picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.0% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 30 .217 AVG .200 .340 OBP .261 .325 SLG .467 5 XBH 12 2 HR 8 9 RBI 15 20/15 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 30 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)