The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Wrigley Field

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .263.

Grossman has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

