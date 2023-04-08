Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cubs.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .240 with a double and five walks.
- In five of seven games this year, Seager has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- Seager has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12).
