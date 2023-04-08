The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has a home run and a walk while hitting .207.

Semien has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Semien has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings