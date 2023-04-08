Mito Pereira is set to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking place from April 6 - 9.

Mito Pereira Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Pereira has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Pereira has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Pereira has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Pereira has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Pereira will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 23 -7 276 0 10 2 3 $2.1M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Augusta National Golf Club will play at 7,545 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

The average course Pereira has played in the past year has been 245 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Pereira's Last Time Out

Pereira was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 44 holes.

Pereira was better than 55% of the competitors at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.64.

Pereira carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (the tournament average was 2.2).

On the 16 par-3s at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Pereira had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Pereira's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina were more than the tournament average (7.3).

In that most recent tournament, Pereira's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.9).

Pereira ended THE CJ CUP in South Carolina outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Pereira underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

