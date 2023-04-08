Russell Henley is set for the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (par-72) in Augusta, Georgia from April 6 - 9. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par nine times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Henley has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Henley has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 33 -5 280 1 13 2 3 $2.8M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Henley has two top-20 finishes in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Henley last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 30th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

The courses that Henley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,319 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 74th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 4.03 strokes on those 40 holes.

Henley shot better than 76% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Henley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Henley recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.7).

Henley recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that most recent outing, Henley had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Henley finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.1.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards
Henley Odds to Win: +12500

