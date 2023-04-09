The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (four of eight), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Taillon (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
