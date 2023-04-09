Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien is hitting .206 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In five of eight games this season (62.5%), Semien has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
