Mavericks vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) are home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these clubs this year.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and CW35
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-3.5)
|229
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-3.5)
|228.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-3.5)
|228.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-4.5)
|-
|-170
|+145
Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +27 scoring differential, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.9 (15th in the NBA).
- The Spurs put up 112.7 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 123.1 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -844 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.
- The teams combine to score 226.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 237 combined points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has compiled a 29-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio has compiled a 32-49-0 ATS record so far this season.
