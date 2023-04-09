Southwest Division foes square off when the Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at American Airlines Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and CW35

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 -

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 43 of Dallas' 81 games with a set total.

The Mavericks' ATS record is 30-50-0 this season.

This season, Dallas has been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

This season, Dallas has won 23 of its 36 games, or 63.9%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 0 0% 114.2 226.9 113.9 237 225.1 Spurs 0 0% 112.7 226.9 123.1 237 233

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Mavericks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Dallas has played worse at home, covering 13 times in 40 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.

The Mavericks score 114.2 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs allow.

When Dallas scores more than 123.1 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Mavericks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 30-50 9-28 43-38 Spurs 32-49 27-40 47-34

Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Spurs 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.7 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 15-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-15 15-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-22 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 16-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 22-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

