Mavericks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Southwest Division foes square off when the Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at American Airlines Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and CW35
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|-
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 43 of Dallas' 81 games with a set total.
- The Mavericks' ATS record is 30-50-0 this season.
- This season, Dallas has been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.
- This season, Dallas has won 23 of its 36 games, or 63.9%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|0
|0%
|114.2
|226.9
|113.9
|237
|225.1
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|112.7
|226.9
|123.1
|237
|233
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Mavericks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Dallas has played worse at home, covering 13 times in 40 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.
- The Mavericks score 114.2 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs allow.
- When Dallas scores more than 123.1 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 15-6 overall.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|30-50
|9-28
|43-38
|Spurs
|32-49
|27-40
|47-34
Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Spurs
|114.2
|112.7
|16
|24
|15-6
|22-15
|15-6
|15-22
|113.9
|123.1
|15
|30
|16-21
|13-6
|22-15
|13-6
