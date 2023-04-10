On Monday, Adolis Garcia (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .229.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greinke (0-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
