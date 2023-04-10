Bubba Thompson -- 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)

Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Thompson picked up a hit in 58.2% of his games last year (32 of 55), with at least two hits in 11 of those games (20.0%).

He hit a long ball once out of 55 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In eight of 55 games last year, Thompson drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 25 .273 AVG .244 .289 OBP .303 .352 SLG .256 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 25/2 K/BB 31/5 9 SB 9 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)