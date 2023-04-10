Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Lowe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Greinke (0-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.