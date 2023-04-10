How to Watch the Rangers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Andrew Heaney will try to shut down Salvador Perez and company when the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are 21st in baseball with nine total home runs.
- Texas' .389 slugging percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Rangers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Texas has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (47 total runs).
- The Rangers are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.228).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Heaney (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Kyle Gibson
|4/5/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/7/2023
|Cubs
|L 2-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Marcus Stroman
|4/8/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Justin Steele
|4/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Jameson Taillon
|4/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Zack Greinke
|4/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
|4/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
|4/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luis Garcia
|4/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Hunter Brown
|4/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
