Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)
- Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
- Jankowski got a hit in five of 44 games a year ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.
- Including all 44 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home in nine of 44 games a year ago (20.5%), including one multi-run game.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.120
|.273
|OBP
|.290
|.200
|SLG
|.120
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (8.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (17.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (4.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Royals allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Greinke (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 58th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 75th.
