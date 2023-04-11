On Tuesday, Bubba Thompson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)

Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Thompson picked up at least one hit 32 times last season in 55 games played (58.2%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.0%).

Appearing in 55 games last season, he hit only one home run.

In eight of 55 games last year, Thompson picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 25 .273 AVG .244 .289 OBP .303 .352 SLG .256 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 25/2 K/BB 31/5 9 SB 9 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.7%)

